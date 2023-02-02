World Bank not in a position to interpret Indus Waters Treaty: MEA

“The two countries disagree over whether the technical design features of these two hydroelectric plants contravene the Treaty. The plants are located in India on tributaries of the Jhelum and the Chenab Rivers, respectively. The Treaty designates these two rivers, as well as the Indus, as the “Western Rivers" to which Pakistan has unrestricted use with some exceptions. Under the Treaty, India is permitted to construct hydroelectric power facilities on these rivers, subject to constraints specified in Annexures to the Treaty," says the World Bank, in a fact sheet explaining the dispute.

