Mint Explainer: What the World Bank's new poverty line means for India
Tanay Sukumar 6 min read 08 Jun 2025, 04:21 PM IST
Summary
In its latest update, the World Bank has revised India's poverty rate downwards. But it has also flagged issues with India's survey data, and by one measure, counts a quarter of Indians as poor. The numbers are complex, so let's unpack them.
Last week, the World Bank announced a new poverty line to decide how many people worldwide live in “extreme poverty". The new threshold is higher than the previous one even in inflation-adjusted terms. That means many more people globally will suddenly find themselves below that benchmark and now be counted as “poor".
topics
