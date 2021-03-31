World Bank projects 10% GDP growth for India in FY22

The Bank said with India taking the regional lead in vaccine distribution and the South Asian region securing some vaccines, there is some optimism that the worst of the health crisis might be behind them, and the recovery phase has begun. “it will likely take until end-2022 at the current pace to have more than 70 percent of the South Asian population over age 15 vaccinated—the amount that epidemiologists suggest would be sufficient to break the chain of transmission to reach herd immunity," it added.