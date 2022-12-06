World Bank raises India FY23 GDP growth forecast to 6.9%1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 11:15 PM IST
After growing at 8.7% in FY22, India’s GDP reported a 13.5% expansion in the June quarter and a 6.3% growth in the September quarter
NEW DELHI : The World Bank on Tuesday raised India’s economic growth forecast for the current financial year to 6.9% from its October estimate of 6.5% citing the economy’s resilience in the face of challenging external environment and the September quarter performance. The multilateral agency lowered its India growth forecast for next fiscal to 6.6% from 7% made earlier.