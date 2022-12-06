World Bank raises India FY23 GDP growth forecast to 6.9%

The World Bank said its upward revision of 2022-23 GDP forecast was in view of a strong outturn in India in the second quarter of FY23. “India’s economy has been remarkably resilient to the deteriorating external environment, and strong macroeconomic fundamentals have placed it in good stead compared to other emerging market economies," the statement said, quoting Auguste Tano Kouame, World Bank’s country director in India. World Bank said that rapid monetary policy tightening in advanced economies has already resulted in large portfolio outflows and depreciation of the rupee while high global commodity prices have led to a widening of the current account deficit. However, India’s economy is relatively insulated from global spillovers compared to other emerging markets, it said. This is partly because India has a large domestic market and is relatively less exposed to international trade flows.