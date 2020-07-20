World Bank study shows epidemics hurt labour productivity, bigger impact on EMs

The report further added that these severe epidemics seem to adversely affect labour productivity, primarily through investment, which declined by 9% after three years due to increased uncertainty. Unfortunately, there has been a broad-based slowdown in labour productivity growth since the 2007-09 global financial crisis. In addition to the health crisis, the uncertainty about the duration of the covid-19 pandemic will weigh on investment and hinder trade and foreign direct investment, said the World Bank report.