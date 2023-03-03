World Bank to support India with $1 billion to boost public health infra

World Bank to support India with $1 billion to boost public health infra1 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 04:39 PM IST
The COVID-19 pandemic brought to the fore the urgent need for pandemic preparedness and health system strengthening around the world and was a stark reminder that pandemic preparedness is a global public good
New Delhi : The World Bank and India on Friday signed two complementary loans of $500 million each to support and boost the country’s public healthcare system.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×