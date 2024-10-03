New Delhi: The Union government, which has started preparations for the World Bank's new Business Ready or B-Ready survey to replace the Doing Business Ranking, will evaluate more than 9,900 businesses and prepare an enterprises report by March next year, two people aware of the plan told Mint.
New Delhi: The Union government, which has started preparations for the World Bank's new Business Ready or B-Ready survey to replace the Doing Business Ranking, will evaluate more than 9,900 businesses and prepare an enterprises report by March next year, two people aware of the plan told Mint.
More than 10 ministries are involved in the exercise, and the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) will conduct the surveys. Others include the finance and commerce ministries.
More than 10 ministries are involved in the exercise, and the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) will conduct the surveys. Others include the finance and commerce ministries.
"Right now we are at the stage of finalizing and putting out the evidence. For example, they (the World Bank) have questions on reforms and the current situation related to certain reforms, which are being prepared. This is largely complete now," said the first person mentioned above, who spoke under the condition of anonymity.
"The enterprise survey, which will kick start in October is expected to be completed by March 2025. Overall, the B-Ready survey report is expected to be completed by September-October 2026," the person mentioned above said.
Also read: World Bank's business-readiness surveys to kick off late-September
The Finance Ministry's Department of Financial Services (DFS) and the Commerce Ministry's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will coordinate and supervise the Indian surveys for the Washington-headquartered bank.
Attracting foreign investments
The B-Ready Index will evaluate aspects of the business environment, including trade and taxation and will play a key role in attracting foreign investments.
In September, Mint reported that the DPIIT, the nodal agency for the Indian survey, has appointed KPMG as a consultant to handle the project.
"The plan is to go to enterprises across the country in the coming weeks and ask them about the efficiency of public services provided by the government," the first person mentioned above said.
"The inputs from the enterprises will be assessed by experts," the person added.
The spokespersons of the World Bank (India), the Ministry of Commerce, and the Ministry of Finance didn't respond to emailed queries.
According to minutes from an October 2023 conference published by the watchdog Bretton Woods Project, economist Norman Loayza, the Director of the Global Indicators Group at the World Bank noted that while the Doing Business report focused on the ease of business from the viewpoint of firms and entrepreneurs, the B-Ready initiative takes a broader approach and assesses the private sector as a whole, factoring in the benefits to other stakeholders, including workers and the environment.
Also read: India faces ‘middle income trap’, may take over 75 years to reach one-quarter of US income per capita, says World Bank
After data irregularities on Doing Business 2018 and 2020 were reported internally in June 2020, the World Bank paused the next Doing Business report and initiated a series of reviews and audits of the report and its methodology.
However, some processes on the ground will be rolled over from the previous surveys, the first person mentioned above said.
"It's not the case that all the reforms have been completed and successfully carried out. So, there will be rollovers from the previous surveys (Ease of Doing Business)," the person said.
"However, the Business Ready surveys will focus more on sector-based reforms," the person added.