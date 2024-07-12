World Bank’s second $1.5 billion loan reflects confidence in India’s green hydrogen policies

  • The World Bank has extended a second $1.5 billion loan to India within a year, driven by confidence in the nation's aggressive green hydrogen and low-carbon energy policies. The funding supports India's ambitions to scale up renewable energy and establish a robust green hydrogen market.

Nehal Chaliawala
First Published12 Jul 2024, 11:27 AM IST
India aims to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030 and achieve 500GW of installed renewable energy capacity by the same year. (File Photo: Reuters)
India aims to produce 5 million tonnes of green hydrogen by 2030 and achieve 500GW of installed renewable energy capacity by the same year. (File Photo: Reuters)

The Indian government's policy interventions to foster a domestic ecosystem for green hydrogen and low-carbon energy have been confidence-inspiring, according to a World Bank representative, prompting the financial institution to extend a second $1.5 billion development loan within a year, marking a significant endorsement of India's green energy initiatives

Last month, the World Bank provided a $1.5 billion loan to India to support the development of a green hydrogen market and other related goals. This follows an identical loan granted in June 2023. 

The loan was sanctioned following government measures like subsidies for manufacturing electrolyzers and green hydrogen, which have been pivotal in shaping the country's energy landscape, said Surbhi Goyal, senior energy specialist, World Bank.

“We saw a lot of actions were taken by the government, especially on demand generation for green hydrogen, which gave us a lot of confidence,” Goyal told Mint. “Even other policy actions were quite aggressive”

These loans are part of the World Bank’s development policy financing scheme, focusing on three pillars: promoting green hydrogen, scaling up renewable energy for green hydrogen production, and enhancing financial access for these projects.

The government's strategic policy interventions include tenders by the Solar Energy Corp of India (SECI) to establish electrolyzer and green hydrogen manufacturing in India. Another significant move is the introduction of the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS), anticipated to ignite a domestic carbon credit market and improve financial access for low-carbon energy projects.

Defining green hydrogen for policy purposes in August 2023 was another crucial step. "That also gave a lot of clarity on what India would accept as green hydrogen," Goyal noted.

Government policies aimed at generating demand for green ammonia and green hydrogen have also boosted investor confidence. Last month, SECI invited bids for supplying 539,000 million tonnes of green ammonia per annum for the fertilizer industry. Similarly, state-owned oil marketing companies are working on tenders to establish green hydrogen units at their refineries.

"This is a very strong demand signal. Any stakeholder we are talking to is saying these tenders have given a lot of confidence that 'Yes, now India has shown its seriousness towards green hydrogen,'" Goyal said.

The World Bank has set several key performance indicators for the two loans and will monitor them until June 2026, though it has not established interim targets.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:12 Jul 2024, 11:27 AM IST
HomeNewsIndiaWorld Bank’s second $1.5 billion loan reflects confidence in India’s green hydrogen policies

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

167.40
11:28 AM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.1 (-4.07%)

Tata Steel

168.65
11:28 AM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.35 (-0.21%)

Bharat Electronics

333.70
11:28 AM | 12 JUL 2024
-1.85 (-0.55%)

Kotak Mahindra Bank

1,835.85
11:28 AM | 12 JUL 2024
-8.4 (-0.46%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Railtel Corporation Of India

567.40
11:15 AM | 12 JUL 2024
47.45 (9.13%)

Inox Wind

171.40
11:15 AM | 12 JUL 2024
13.35 (8.45%)

M M T C

91.93
11:15 AM | 12 JUL 2024
6.21 (7.24%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

156.45
11:15 AM | 12 JUL 2024
9.3 (6.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,087.00382.00
    Chennai
    73,942.00-780.00
    Delhi
    74,014.00309.00
    Kolkata
    74,377.00-345.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue