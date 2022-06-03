Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  World Bicycle Day 2022: Anurag Thakur rides cycle on a 7.5km distance in Delhi | Watch video

World Bicycle Day 2022: Anurag Thakur rides cycle on a 7.5km distance in Delhi | Watch video

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur launches nationwide 'Fit India Freedom Rider Cycle rally' on World Bicycle Day
1 min read . 09:28 AM ISTLivemint

  • World Bicycle Day: Anurag Thakur on Friday launched a nationwide programme of cycle rallies from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium

On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Friday launched a nationwide programme of cycle rallies from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, Delhi. Thakur along with 750 young cyclists peddled on a 7.5km distance in the national capital.

On World's Bicycle Day, the rallies will be held in 35 States/UTs capital and at 75 iconic places across the country.

The aim of this program is to encourage and motivate people to take up and adopt Cycling in their daily lives for physical fitness activities and get freedom from obesity, laziness, stress, anxiety, diseases etc. Adopting Cycling by common citizens will also facilitate in reduction of carbon footprints.

World Bicycle Day was first marked on June 3, 2018 when the United Nations first adopted a resolution during the 72nd regular session of the UN General Assembly in New York City in April.

The declaration was adopted by more than 193 member states that encouraged them to include bicycles in regional, international and subnational development programme and policies.

World Bicycle Day is observed to strengthen education, prevent diseases, including exercises and promote tolerance.

