World can count on India to help overcome covid challenge: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: The world can count on India, billed the “Pharmacy of the World", to help it overcome the covid-19 challenge, Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar said in a Twitter post on Friday.

The minister’s tweet was in response to UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres saying overnight that India’s vaccine production capacity “is the best asset that the world has today".

“You can count on the Pharmacy of the World to help overcome the COVID-19 challenge," Jaishankar said in response.

The exchange comes amid a rush among countries to vaccinate their populations and competition picking up among drug companies to distribute their vaccines.

India which rolled out its domestic inoculation programme to safeguard its population against covid-19 on 16 January, already has a reputation in the international market as a major producer of vaccines and generic drugs.

Along with the domestic inoculation programme, New Delhi has almost simultaneously begun supplying vaccines to neighbouring countries and others, both as gifts and on a commercial basis.

India has so far green lighted two vaccines for domestic use -- Covishield manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and the second Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech. Covishield was developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, while Covaxin has been developed in India. A clutch of homegrown vaccines is in various stages of development and trials in India.

On Thursday, India’s foreign ministry said New Delhi would supply 10 million doses of vaccines to fight the covid-19 pandemic in Africa and will send another one million shots to the United Nations for its health workers under a global health partnership arrangement known as GAVI.

New Delhi has so far gifted 5.5 million doses to its immediate neighbours and some of those in its extended neighbourhood like Mauritius and Seychelles. It will also send some more consignments as gifts to Oman, Caribbean states, Nicaragua and Pacific Island states, the Indian foreign ministry said. Exports to countries like South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Canada and others would also start in the coming days, it added.

In his comments, Guterres said, “I know that in India there is a very high level of production of Indian developed vaccines. We are in contact with Indian institutions for that."

“We strongly hope that India will have all the instruments that are necessary to play a major role in making sure that a global vaccination is campaign is made possible," the UN Secretary General is reported to have said.





