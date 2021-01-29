World can count on India to help overcome covid challenge: Jaishankar

New Delhi has so far gifted 5.5 million doses to its immediate neighbours and some of those in its extended neighbourhood like Mauritius and Seychelles. It will also send some more consignments as gifts to Oman, Caribbean states, Nicaragua and Pacific Island states, the Indian foreign ministry said. Exports to countries like South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Canada and others would also start in the coming days, it added.

