“So, this will be a tool, and for me, a lot of the focus is how do we take this tool into health, where we don’t have enough doctors? How do we take this tool into education? Where if we could reduce class size, or we could have a tutor after school that’s helping the kid who’s behind. I do believe, specifically, this technology, and Microsoft has been super helpful in making sure it’s used in these areas; I think it can make a huge difference. And it’s going to get better pretty quickly," Gates noted.