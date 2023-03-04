The world can learn from the digital systems India has created for health care, said Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist
, adding, "Compared to even the richest countries, India did a very good job on vaccination."
"The digitisation of the system was effective; the public communication was quite effective," the billionaire said in an interview with Hindustan Times.
Gates said that with the breadth of talent, the scale, if you’re going to track vaccination for these many people, a digital system was the only way to do that.
“I was in the health ministry and they were showing how they did that with a digital system. That is something we want to have people from other countries to come and see," he noted.
“I’m very pleased to see that India has a One Health initiative that says we’ve got to track what’s going on in the animal world. I’ve had good discussions on what’s called environmental surveillance, where you’re going to the sewage stream. And you can see not just Covid, but also flu variants there," he said.
On India using digitisation
Using digitisation, the government is working to raise the quality of the health system under the ABDM (Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission) umbrella.
Explaining further, Gates said, “We got IIIT Bangalore to build an Aadhar-type open source identity system and they’re working with 10 countries who have shown interest already. And with this G20 visibility, I’ll bet that will go up to 20 or more."
On ChatGPT
Speaking about AI chatbot ChatGPT, he said, “This AI has been having a big impact, because things like recognising pictures or recording, in interpreting speech or synthesised speech, a lot of these AI systems were doing well. The thing they could not do is read, and not understand complex questions. So, they could read a document and answer those questions – but they couldn’t write."
“And what we’re seeing from many companies, but in particular, from the OpenAI-Microsoft collaboration, and there’s things even better than the current ChatGPT that is being incorporated say into Bing under, Satya’s (Nadella) leadership, it’s amazing. Now, as you play with it, sometimes it’s amazingly bad," he said.
“So, this will be a tool, and for me, a lot of the focus is how do we take this tool into health, where we don’t have enough doctors? How do we take this tool into education? Where if we could reduce class size, or we could have a tutor after school that’s helping the kid who’s behind. I do believe, specifically, this technology, and Microsoft has been super helpful in making sure it’s used in these areas; I think it can make a huge difference. And it’s going to get better pretty quickly," Gates noted.
