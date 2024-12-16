World Chess Champion Gukesh D returned to India on Monday, days after winning the 2024 FIDE World Championship in Singapore and becoming the youngest-ever World Chess Champion. and thanked everyone for their support.

Officials from the Tamil Nadu government and the national federation lined up to receive him at the airport. As reported by ANI, Gukesh said, “Thank you for all the support. It means a lot to bring back the trophy. Thank you for the reception. I hope we can have a great time celebrating together in the next few days.”

"It's amazing. Your support gave me a lot of energy. It's a great feeling to win the world championship," said Gukesh as media and fans jostled to get a closer view of the youngster.

The 18-year-old Gukesh defeated China's Ding Liren 7.5-6.5 in Singapore last week to become the youngest-ever world champion, overhauling Russia's Garry Kasparov's long-standing mark.

He further added, “I am very glad to be here. I could see the support that and what it means to India...You guys are amazing. You gave me so much energy.”

Gukesh is the second Indian to claim the world title after the great Viswanathan Anand. Anand played a pivotal role in shaping the teenager at his academy.

During the match, the championship, which was tied at 6.5-6.5 heading into the final game, concluded with a stellar performance by Gukesh, who secured a 7.5-6.5 victory over Ding Liren, according to FIDE's official website.

The official X handle of FIDE announced, “Gukesh D is the YOUNGEST WORLD CHAMPION in history!”

Reflecting on his loss, Ding Liren said, “I was totally in shock when I realised I made a blunder. I will continue to play. I think I played my best tournament of the year. It could be better, but considering yesterday's lucky survival, it is a fair result to lose in the end. I have no regrets.”

The thrilling finale concluded an intense series, with Game 13 ending in a draw, setting up a dramatic final round. In the end, Gukesh's composure and skill secured him the title, further cementing India's dominance in the world of chess.