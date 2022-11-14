World Children's Day: India's iconic buildings to lit up in blue on 19,20 Nov

On the occasion of World Children's Day, Indian iconic buildings including Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhawan and streets and houses of several rural areas will be illuminated in blue light on 19 and 20 November
On the occasion of World Children's Day, India's iconic buildings including the Rashtrapati Bhavan, along with streets and houses in several rural areas will be illuminated in blue colour on 19 and 20 November, the UNICEF said.
The act will be performed under the ‘goblue campaign’ to convey solidarity on the issue of child rights. The campaign is a symbol of support to create a safer and healthier environment for children across the world.
As part of the campaign, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament building, State Legislative Assembly buildings and other iconic historical monuments across India will be decked up in blue light.
Streets of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar village, thousand villages in Sarguja region, in Bastar region, and other areas of central India will also be illuminated with blue light in solidarity with child rights.
Child rights week in India
In India, Child rights week is celebrated from 14-20 November. The week starts on National Children's Day and ends on World Children's Day.
During the week, UNICEF India will organise a series of events and engagements to spread awareness about the rights and welfare of children, regardless of gender, race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, or socio-economic status.
The program aims to celebrate the birth of every child and to strive to protect the rights of marginalised and vulnerable children.
This year, the theme of World Children's Day is on sports as a powerful means to promote inclusion, equality, and non-discrimination.
As it is known everywhere that sports have no barrier, hence can help children in developing important life skills such as leadership, discipline, teamwork, tolerance, hard work and cooperation.
Parliamentarians to interact with children
As part of the children's Day celebration week, parliamentarians will discuss with adolescents about ways to ensure inclusivity and equality among children. The engagement will also focus on highlighting the role of play in achieving physical and mental health.
In addition to discussion with children, lawmakers will also deliberate on issues like role of sports in gender equality and inclusion. In a child-focused interaction, MPs will interact and learn about children's experiences, concerns, and aspirations.
The interaction will also include children sharing their powerful stories of how sports transformed their lives and motivated them in overcoming challenges.
Sachin Tendulkar and Ayushman Khurana to join the Futsal match on Friday
In another even under the Children's Day week, a Futsal match will be organised for children on Friday. The match will be joined by Sachin Tendulkar, Regional Ambassador for UNICEF South Asia, and Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, UNICEF Celebrity Advocate, UNICEF India. The match will be a symbol to highlight sports for inclusion.
To emphasise the importance of equality and opportunity for children, two-time Grammy Award-winner Ricky Kej will perform with children in a concert.
Cynthia McCaffrey, UNICEF Representative in India said, “The World Children's Day is UNICEF's Global Day of Action for children, by children and with children. Sports promote participation and break gender stereotypes and social barriers, it is a powerful tool for inclusion and equality."
She also added that inclusive sports can play a crucial role in changing social norms. Sports also help girls in finding their true potential and give them the courage to realize their dreams and aspirations. That's why the international organisation chose the power of sports to promote inclusion and non-discrimination for every child.
