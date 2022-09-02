World Coconut Day: Agri min Tomar inaugurates CDB regional office in Gujarat

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurated Coconut Development Board regional office at Junagadh while virtually interacting with World Coconut Day celebration at Kochi in Kerala.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar inaugurated the Regional office of the Coconut Development Board at Junagadh in Gujarat on the occasion of World Coconut Day.
The minister also virtually inaugurated the World Coconut Day celebration at Kochi in Kerala.
Addressing the coconut farmers, the Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to enhance agricultural productivity in the country and increase the income of the farmers.
He added that India is among the leading coconut-producing countries in the world and in terms of productivity of coconut cultivation, India is positioned at number one in the world.
“The Regional Office will give a major boost to coconut production in the state. He also urged farmers to adopt scientific methods and the latest technology to increase the yield. The Regional Office will also provide monetary assistance to the coconut farmers", Tomar said.
Junagadh, Gir Somnath, and Porbandar districts are the major centres of coconut production in the state. Coconut is grown in an area of nearly 25,000 hectares in the state.
World Coconut Day is celebrated every year on 2nd September to commemorate the Foundation Day of the International Coconut Community (ICC). The main theme of World Coconut Day this year is - Cultivate coconut for a happy future and life.
