For the first time, World Coffee Conference (WCC) will take place in India in September. The fifth edition of the global conference will take place from September 25 to 28 in Bengaluru.

This year, tennis player Rohan Bopanna will serve as the brand ambassador of the conference. "Sustainabilty through Circular Economy and Regenerative Agriculture" is the central theme for the event. The event logo and theme were unveiled at an event here on Monday. Producers, curers, roasters, exporters, policy makers and researchers from 80-plus countries would gather at WCC 2023, it was stated.

The conference will conduct seminar on different topics related to coffee and its production. On the first day of the conference, there will be seminars on topics like Circular Economy and Regenerative Agriculture, Financing Mechanism and opportunities for the coffee sector, Coffee Quality & Speciality Coffees, Start –ups and Innovations in coffee value chain, Circular Economy & Regenerative Agriculture, Financing Mechanism and opportunities for the coffee sector, Coffee Quality & Speciality Coffees, etc.

The conference has been organised by International Coffee Organization and the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The ICO was organised under the aegis of the United Nations. It came into existence in 1963. It is the only inter-governmental organisation for coffee and represents 93% of world coffee production and 63% of world consumption. The organisation works to strengthen the global coffee sector and promote its sustainable expansion in the market.

Meet Coffee Swami, Mascot for WCC 2023

The mascot of the fifth World Coffee Conference is COffee Swami, according to the World Coffee Conference website. The mascot will depict the Indian tradition and will be dressed in modern avatar. It is worth noting that south India is also a rich source of coffee production.

The mascot is also a reminder of the profound impact of coffee on various aspects of society, including cultural, economic, and environmental dimensions.