Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday outlined a three-point road map for what he described as “an end state" in Afghanistan that included the cessation of violence, a political dialogue for a settlement and ensuring that Afghanistan’s neighbours are not threatened by terrorism.

Jaishankar presented the Indian view point at a meeting of the China and Russia led Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Contact Group on Afghanistan in Dushanbe. In his remarks, he warned the world community was against the “seizure of power by violence and force" and wouldn’t “legitimize" the Taliban’s tactics of using force to secure a stronger position at the negotiations table.

“The world, region and the Afghan people all want the same end state: 1. An independent, neutral, unified, peaceful, democratic and prosperous nation," Jaishankar said in a series Twitter posts after the meeting of the SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan.

“2. Ceasing violence and terrorist attacks against civilians and state representatives, settle conflict through political dialogue, and respect interests of all ethnic groups, and 3. Ensure that neighbours are not threatened by terrorism, separatism and extremism," he said in another post.

Jaishankar said the challenge would be to “act seriously and sincerely on these beliefs" because “there are forces at work with a very different agenda."

“The world is against seizure of power by violence and force. It will not legitimise such actions," he said.

The minister also suggested that for future negotiations to find a settlement in Afghanistan, there would have to be a compromise formula that accommodates the approaches of countries like Qatar, Russia and Turkey.

“Peace negotiations in earnest is the only answer. An acceptable compromise that reflects Doha process, Moscow format and Istanbul process is essential," he said.

In line with New Delhi’s position that the positive changes in Afghanistan achieved in the past two decades be preserved, Jaishankar said that the “future of Afghanistan cannot be its past."

“A whole new generation has different expectations. We should not let them down," he said in a Twitter post.

In Dushanbe on Wednesday, Jaishankar participated in two SCO meetings with his counterparts from China, Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The meetings were also attended by representatives of countries with observer status including the Afghan foreign minister Haneef Atmar. On Tuesday, soon after his arrival in Dushanbe, Jaishankar had met Atmar.

“Afghanistan, public health and economic recovery are pressing issues. Combating terrorism and extremism is the key purpose of SCO. Must stop terror financing and deter digital facilitation," Jaishankar said in a separate post after addressing the meeting of SCO foreign ministers.

