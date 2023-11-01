Police officer said that the four individuals detained for waving the Palestinian flag near Gate 6 and Block G1 have been released after preliminary questioning.

Four individuals were briefly held at the Maidan police station for waving a Palestinian flag during the Pakistan-Bangladesh World Cup cricket match held at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"After preliminary questioning, all the four have left Maidan PS. They are residents of Bally, Ekbalpore and Karaya PS areas," a senior police officer said.

"We had detained them for waving the Palestinian flag near Gate 6 and Block G1," the IPS officer told PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The police informed that detainees did not raise any slogan.

He added, “Policemen posted at Eden Gardens initially could not understand what the protesters were up to. Then they waved the Palestine flag before being detained. They, however, did not raise any slogan."

PTI reported citing Kolkata Police sources revealed that their initial investigation indicates that the four individuals, all in their mid-twenties, were using the international cricket match as a platform to protest against the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Israel-Gaza LIVE The war between Israel and Hamas fighters from Gaza has entered its 26th day. The statement by the Hamas spokesperson contradicts the visuals and reports from the 7 October assault, which saw at least 1,400 Israeli and foreign nationals die. The Hamas assault also ransacked the Supernova Music Festival, killing 250 people.

While the surprise attack exposed the failure of the most advanced surveillance and defence systems in the world, it also ignited a wide-scale strike in parts of Gaza. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by AFP, the Gaza health ministry reports that Israel's retaliatory bombardment has resulted in the deaths of over 8,500 people, causing significant anger in the region and raising concerns about the possibility of Gazan refugees seeking refuge across the Egyptian border.

(With inputs from agencies)

