World Cup fever fuelled demand for pizza and burger in 2023

The World Cup fever led to a significant rise in the online sale of burgers and pizzas in metro cities like Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore, according to Paytm se ONDC report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Not just during the World Cup, burgers continued to remain the most ordered food on the ONDC platform in India, according to the report which sheds light on consumer preferences across categories.

In the year 2023, most of the orders on ONDC were received from Bengaluru. Whereas, the national capital Delhi continued to be the gastronomic hub with maximum food orders on the platform in North India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What does Delhi like to eat in a day? Samosa, bhature, or pizza According to the report, there has been a significant surge in orders of traditional snacks like samosa and chhole bhature in the evenings in the northern part of India. However, pizza continued to be the most ordered item in Delhi.

The report also found that most people prefer to place grocery orders around 7 pm to 9 pm. This year, most of the orders for grocery items were seen in Bangalore.

Most favourite food for Bangalore is biryani, pizza In 2023, pizza continued to dominate the heart of Bengalurians as well, however, it couldn't match the popularity of biryani in the metro city. As per the report, pizza and biryani were the most ordered food items in Bangalore this year. Talking about Mumbai, the metro city witnessed a maximum number of orders for desserts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is a government initiative to provide a level-playing field in online shopping, connecting buyers and sellers.

“The rich insights derived from the diverse and dynamic choices made by consumers across various categories in 2023 offer more than just a glimpse; they stand as confirmation of the platform's continuous evolution. Paytm se ONDC Network is not just adapting; it is thriving in a realm where consumer preferences drive innovation and redefine the future of digital commerce," said Paytm se ONDC Network Spokesperson.

