World Cup final: Indian Railways to run special train from Mumbai. Check timings, other details
Train no 01153 CSMT- Ahmedabad special express will leave CSMT at 22.30 hrs on 18.11.2023 (Saturday) and will arrive Ahmedabad at 06.40 hrs next day (Sunday)
Indian Railways' Central Railway zone will run a Cricket World Cup special train for cricket-loving passengers to watch the Cricket World Cup final match to be played at Ahmedabad on Sunday between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium. It will be a repeat of the 2003 World Cup final which a batting-heavy Australia won in a lopsided contest.