Indian Railways' Central Railway zone will run a Cricket World Cup special train for cricket-loving passengers to watch the Cricket World Cup final match to be played at Ahmedabad on Sunday between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium. It will be a repeat of the 2003 World Cup final which a batting-heavy Australia won in a lopsided contest. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Train no 01153 CSMT- Ahmedabad special express will leave CSMT at 10.30 pm on 18.11.2023 (Saturday) and will arrive in Ahmedabad at 06.40 am next day (Sunday).

Train no 01154 Ahmedabad – CSMT special express will leave Ahmedabad at 01.45 am on 20.11.2023 (midnight of Sunday/Monday) and will arrive CSMT at 10.35 am same day (Monday). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Halts- CSMT, Dadar, Thane, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad.

Composition :- 17 LHB coaches – One AC-First Class, Three AC-2 Tier, 11 AC-3 Tier. One Second Seating cum Guard’s brake van and one Power Car

Reservation : Bookings for the Cricket World Cup special train no. 01153 / 01154 will open on 18.11.2023 at all computerised reservations centres and on website www.irctc.co.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India have been invincible in the ongoing showpiece, storming into the World Cup final on the back of 10 consecutive wins. The hosts will take on record five-time champions Australia in the summit clash in Ahmedabad.

Unbeaten in the tournament, team India delivered an all-round performance in the semis against New Zealand.

India's tenacious number three, Virat Kohli, made history by becoming the first person to achieve fifty hundreds in One Day International cricket. India scored 397/4 to put pressure on New Zealand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Leading India's efforts with the ball was Shami, who managed to stave off a stubborn New Zealand response spearheaded by Daryl Mitchell's 134, the right-hander's second century against India in the competition.

Shami is now the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 24 from six games at an incredible average of 9.13.

*With Agency Inputs {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.