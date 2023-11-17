Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  World Cup final: Indian Railways to run special train from Mumbai. Check timings, other details

World Cup final: Indian Railways to run special train from Mumbai. Check timings, other details

Livemint

  • Train no 01153 CSMT- Ahmedabad special express will leave CSMT at 22.30 hrs on 18.11.2023 (Saturday) and will arrive Ahmedabad at 06.40 hrs next day (Sunday)

Indian cricket fans carrying national flags shout slogans as they board a special train run by Indian railways for Ahmadabad to ease huge rush for the Indian Pakistan cricket match during on going ICC Men's cricket World Cup, in Mumbai.

Indian Railways' Central Railway zone will run a Cricket World Cup special train for cricket-loving passengers to watch the Cricket World Cup final match to be played at Ahmedabad on Sunday between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi stadium. It will be a repeat of the 2003 World Cup final which a batting-heavy Australia won in a lopsided contest.

Train no 01153 CSMT- Ahmedabad special express will leave CSMT at 10.30 pm on 18.11.2023 (Saturday) and will arrive in Ahmedabad at 06.40 am next day (Sunday).

Train no 01154 Ahmedabad – CSMT special express will leave Ahmedabad at 01.45 am on 20.11.2023 (midnight of Sunday/Monday) and will arrive CSMT at 10.35 am same day (Monday).

Halts- CSMT, Dadar, Thane, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad.

Composition :- 17 LHB coaches – One AC-First Class, Three AC-2 Tier, 11 AC-3 Tier. One Second Seating cum Guard’s brake van and one Power Car

Reservation : Bookings for the Cricket World Cup special train no. 01153 / 01154 will open on 18.11.2023 at all computerised reservations centres and on website www.irctc.co.in.

India have been invincible in the ongoing showpiece, storming into the World Cup final on the back of 10 consecutive wins. The hosts will take on record five-time champions Australia in the summit clash in Ahmedabad.

Unbeaten in the tournament, team India delivered an all-round performance in the semis against New Zealand.

India's tenacious number three, Virat Kohli, made history by becoming the first person to achieve fifty hundreds in One Day International cricket. India scored 397/4 to put pressure on New Zealand.

Leading India's efforts with the ball was Shami, who managed to stave off a stubborn New Zealand response spearheaded by Daryl Mitchell's 134, the right-hander's second century against India in the competition.

Shami is now the leading wicket-taker in the competition with 24 from six games at an incredible average of 9.13.

*With Agency Inputs

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.