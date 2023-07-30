World Day against Trafficking in Persons 2023: Date, history, significance, theme and more1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 07:48 AM IST
World Day against Trafficking in Persons raises awareness and calls for action to combat human trafficking.
World Day Against Trafficking in Persons is observed on July 30 every year to raise awareness about the trends in human trafficking identified by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). It also aims to put pressure on governments, law enforcement agencies and civil society to strengthen the prevention of trafficking and the identification and support of victims.
