World Economic Forum: Maharashtra inks investments worth ₹30,379 crores. See details here2 min read . 01:51 PM IST
- A total of ₹30,379 crores in investments were signed at the MoU ceremony held in the Maharashtra Pavilion at Davos
Maharashtra on Tuesday took part on the second day at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum, 2022 at Davos Switzerland and signed 23 MoUs with companies. In the 10th edition of its Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 program, over 55% investments are foreign direct investments from countries including Singapore, Indonesia, USA, and Japan.
The investments include diverse sectors such as pharmaceuticals and medical device, IT, data centres, textiles, food processing, packaging, paper and pulp, steel, etc. A total of $ 4 billion ( ₹30,379 crores) in investments were signed at the MoU ceremony held in the Maharashtra Pavilion at Davos.
These investments will potentially generate more than 66,000 jobs. The Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 program was conceptualized under the Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray for strengthening the resilience of the state’s economy.
While on the second day, a total of 10 editions of these programs have been organized, with 121 MoUs as of today, bringing the total investment in the state to ₹2.2 lac crore ($ 29 Billion) with a potential to generate almost 400,000 jobs.
In the previous 9 editions, in last 2 years, 98 MoUs were signed which are now at various stages of implementation Additionally, in last two years from October 2019 to December 2021 Maharashtra received 26% of total FDI, which was the highest in India.
Meanwhile, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Aaditya Thackeray, Minister of Industries Subhash Desai and Minister of Energy, Dr. Nitin Raut, ACS to Chief Minister Ashish Kumar Singh, ACS Industries Baldev Singh, MD of MSEDCL, Vijay Singhal, CEO of MIDC Dr P. Anbalagan and Jt CEO MIDC, PD Malikner were also part of the ceremony along with industry representatives from the signing companies.
