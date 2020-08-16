The demand from infrastructure, construction, and real estate sectors is likely to be subdued in the first half of the FY21 due to the lockdown during the first quarter followed by the monsoons during the second quarter.Further, the demand from automobile, white goods, and capital goods sectors is likely to reduce significantly with consumers deferring discretionary spends in the near term. Effective government stimulus and return of consumer confidence is likely to be the key driver for a gradual recovery over the second half of the FY2021, it said.