World Engineer’s Day 2022: Interesting facts about Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya2 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 01:42 PM IST
He served as the Chief Engineer of Mysore State in 1909 and as the Diwan of the princely state of Mysore in 1912
Every year on the 15th of September, India celebrates National Engineer’s Day to recognise and honour the achievements of the great engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.