Every year on the 15th of September, India celebrates National Engineer’s Day to recognise and honour the achievements of the great engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

The day is observed to commemorate the great work of engineers and to encourage them to improve and innovate.

It is different from the World Engineer's Day celebrated annually by UNESCO on 4th March.

About Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya:

Born in Karnataka in 1861, he studied a Bachelor of Arts (BA) from the University of Mysore and then studied civil engineering at the College of Science in Pune and went on to become one of the most eminent engineers in the country.

He was an engineering pioneer of India whose work was reflected in harnessing water resources and building and consolidating dams across the country.

His work was becoming so popular that the Government of India sent him to Aden (Yemen) to study water supply and drainage systems in 1906-07.

He served as the Chief Engineer of Mysore State in 1909 and as the Diwan of the princely state of Mysore in 1912, a position he held for seven years.

He was an Engineer who had planned the Indian Economy in 1934.

He was awarded an Honorary Membership of the London Institution of Civil Engineers for an unbroken 50 years.

And above everything, he was conferred India's highest honour, the Bharat Ratna in 1955.

On the day PM Modi tweeted and thanked the engineering fraternity to help in nation-building.

Greetings to all engineers on #EngineersDay. Our nation is blessed to have a skilled and talented pool of engineers who are contributing to nation building. Our Government is working to enhance infrastructure for studying engineering including building more engineering colleges. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted all the engineers and paid homage to Sir M Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary.

On #EngineersDay, my greetings to all our hardworking engineers and salute them for their innovations and paramount role in the development of our nation.



I pay homage to the most outstanding Engineer of all times, Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya Ji on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/5iXMgcwQG5 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 15, 2022

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said "greetings on #EngineersDay to all our hardworking engineers who are playing a pivotal role in nation-building".

Tributes to Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary.



He is remembered & respected widely as a pioneering engineer.



Greetings on #EngineersDay to all our hardworking engineers who are playing a pivotal role in nation-building. pic.twitter.com/7S3zMzwWCL — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 15, 2022

Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya died in 1962. In 2018, Google launched a Doodle on his birthday to celebrate his genius works.