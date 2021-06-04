World Environment Day 2021: PM Modi to attend virtually event tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the World Environment Day event via video conferencing on Saturday morning. Promotion of biofuels for better environment being the theme for this year, the prime minister will be interacting with farmers to hear their experiences of using ethanol and biogas.

The event is being jointly organized by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The theme for this year’s event is ‘promotion of biofuels for better environment’.

An official release said, the Centre is releasing E-20 Notification directing Oil Companies to sell ethanol blended petrol with percentage of ethanol up to 20% from 1st April 2023; and BIS Specifications for higher ethanol blends E12 & E15.

These efforts will facilitate setting up of additional ethanol distillation capacities and will provide timelines for making blended fuel available across the country. This will also help increase consumption of ethanol in the ethanol producing states and the adjoining regions, before the year 2025, the release said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister took to Twitter to say, at 11 AM tomorrow, 5th June will take part in the World Environment Programme on the theme of ‘promotion of biofuels for better environment.’ Would also interact with farmers to hear their experiences of using ethanol and biogas.

During the event, Modi will release the “Report of the Expert Committee on Road Map for ethanol blending in India 2020-2025". He will also launch a Pilot Project of E 100 dispensing stations at three locations in Pune.

World Environment Day, which is celebrated annually on June 5, offers a global platform for inspiring positive change in the environment. It pushes individuals to think about what they consume from the ecosystem and gives them a chance to build a greener future.

