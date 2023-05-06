World Environment Day 2023 to focus on Mission LiFE

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is planning to celebrate this year's World Environment Day with a thrust on the Mission LiFE.
The concept of LiFE or Lifestyle for Environment was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the world leaders' summit in Glasgow at the 2021 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC COP26), when he gave a clarion call to rekindle a global pursuit to adopt sustainable lifestyle and practices. Mass mobilisation across the country on LiFE is being organised in the run-up to the celebrations.
National Museum of Natural History in collaboration with National Zoological Park kick-started the Mass Mobilisation for Mission LiFE on waste reduced (swachhata actions) to bring behavioral changes among the masses, in which a power point presentation on waste management, demonstration and interactive session was delivered by Meenakshi Karawal, Associate Professor, KIET Group of Institution, Ghaziabad. The participants also pledged to adopt the LiFE actions.
Regional Museum of Natural History Mysore-National Museum of National History (NMNH)- Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) conducted mask making activity on 5 May as part of Mission LiFE for students and public and emphasised on the need for eco-friendly lifestyle along with green pledge.
Rajiv Gandhi Regional Museum of Natural History, Sawai Madhopur in collaboration with NMNH and MOEFCC organised an orientation on Mission LiFE, green talk on water pollution, saving water, significance of marine eco system and climate change. Around 478 students, visitors and the public actively participated in the exhibition on saving water, marine eco-system: ocean life, climate change: learn with fun and enjoyed film shows and selfie corner on Friday.
Zoological Survey of India started the mass mobilisation for Mission LiFE on 'Save Water' and 'Say no to Plastics' to bring awareness among the youth, in which Dhriti Banerjee, Director, ZSI addressed virtually to about 100 young and enthusiastic youth participants.
National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), Chennai, initiated the mass mobilization for Mission LiFE through a “Signature Campaign" and “Green Pledge" of LiFE practices. This event was a part of the World Bank Workshop on “Hydromet Service for Coastal, Agricultural, and Urban Resilience and Early Warning", which aims to learn from the best practices in coastal resilience. In this workshop, delegations from the governments of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka participated and shared their experience in coastal management and sustainable agriculture practices.
Celebrated on 5 June, World Environment Day is an occasion that brings together millions of people across the country for awareness and action for the environment.
