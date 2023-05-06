World Environment Day 2023 to focus on Mission LiFE

National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), Chennai, initiated the mass mobilization for Mission LiFE through a “Signature Campaign" and “Green Pledge" of LiFE practices. This event was a part of the World Bank Workshop on “Hydromet Service for Coastal, Agricultural, and Urban Resilience and Early Warning", which aims to learn from the best practices in coastal resilience. In this workshop, delegations from the governments of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka participated and shared their experience in coastal management and sustainable agriculture practices.