World Environment Day 2025: ‘Let's deepen our efforts towards overcoming challenges we face,’ says PM Modi

On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for deepening efforts towards protecting the planet and overcoming the challenges facing it.

He said on X, “This World Environment Day, let's deepen our efforts towards protecting our planet and overcoming the challenges we face. I also compliment all those working at the grassroots to make our environment greener and better.”

In a post on X on World Environment Day, President Droupadi Murmu asked people to reaffirm their commitment to protecting the planet and to work together to conserve resources, and promote eco-friendly behaviour.

"Every action for the environment makes a difference and our collective efforts can lead to a greener earth for future generations," Murmu said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “On World Environment Day, let us take a collective pledge to protect our environment by adopting sustainable habits in daily life. Protecting Mother Nature is not just a responsibility but a duty to our nation and future generations.”

Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and held annually on June 5 since 1973, World Environment Day is the largest global platform for environmental public outreach, the UN notes.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a post on X, “Greetings on #WorldEnvironmentDay. Bharat is achieving its sustainable development goals with remarkable speed under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi Ji to secure the environment. May this occasion further reinforce our resolve and alliance to build a better world.”

On the occasion of World Environment Day, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “... The whole world is facing difficult environmental challenges. These difficult challenges have been created by humans and not by anyone else. Naturally, humans will have to find a solution to this. That is why PM Modi has called upon the entire nation to build a coordination and dialogue with nature. Prime Minister Modi named this campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'.”

Founder & Chairman of AM International Holdings, Singapore Ashwin Muthiah said, “Initiatives like SPIC's transition to 100% natural gas as a raw material exemplify this, ensuring cost-efficiency while achieving our environmental goals.”

The official theme for World Environment Day 2025 is “Beat Plastic Pollution.” The campaign seeks to raise global awareness about the damaging effects of plastic waste on ecosystems, wildlife, and human health.

Gajendra Singh Rathore, Managing Director, of Jungle Camps India, said, “Our forests are not backdrops; they are living, breathing sanctuaries deserving of reverence, not extraction.”