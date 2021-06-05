World Environment Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today participate in the World Environment Day event at 11 am via video conferencing. The event is being jointly organized by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, informed the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). And the theme for this year's event is "promotion of biofuels for better environment".

During the event, Prime Minister Modi will release the 'Report of the Expert Committee on Road Map for ethanol blending in India 2020-2025'.

"To commemorate World Environment Day, Government of India is releasing E-20 Notification directing Oil Companies to sell ethanol blended petrol with percentage of ethanol up to 20% from 1st April 2023; and BIS Specifications for higher ethanol blends E12 & E15," the statement said.

"These efforts will facilitate setting up of additional ethanol distillation capacities and will provide timelines for making blended fuel available across the country. This will also help increase consumption of ethanol in the ethanol producing states and the adjoining regions, before the year 2025," it added.

Today, the Prime Minister will launch a Pilot Project of E 100 dispensing stations at three locations in Pune. He will also interact with farmers to gain insight on their firsthand experience, as enablers under the Ethanol Blended Petrol and Compressed BioGas Programmes.

"Will take part in the World Environment Programme on the theme of ‘promotion of biofuels for better environment.’ Would also interact with farmers to hear their experiences of using ethanol and biogas," the prime minister said in a tweet posted on Friday.

