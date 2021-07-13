The Central Government on Tuesday said that globally, the third wave of coronavirus is being seen and called on people to make efforts to ensure that it does not happen in India.

Addressing a press conference, Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog Member (Health), said, "The world is witnessing third wave (of Covid-19)... We've to join hands to ensure that third wave doesn't hit India. PM today clearly said that we should focus on keeping third wave at bay, instead of discussing when it would come in India."

The Centre has also expressed concern over the "gross violations" of Covid-appropriate behaviour in several parts of the country and said this can nullify the gains made so far.

'People talk about third wave as a weather update'

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the health ministry, said that people talk about the third wave as a "weather update" but fail to understand that adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour or the lack of it is what will prevent or cause any future waves.

Agarwal also said that approximately 73.4% of the new cases of coronavirus reported till now in July were from Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

He said 55 districts reported a Covid-19 case positivity rate of over 10% in the week ending July 13.

Central teams have been deputed to Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Meghalaya, Odisha, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland and Tripura to support them in the Covid-19 management, he added.

"We've deputed Central teams in 11 states so that they can help the state govts in Covid-19 mgmt. Besides northeastern states, the teams have been sent to Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Odisha, as they were reflecting a growth trajectory," the Health Ministry official has said.

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus death toll climbed to 4,10,784 with 2,020 new deaths recorded after Madhya Pradesh reconciled its fatality data, while 31,443 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded, the lowest in 118 days, as per the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

India's total tally of Covid-19 cases mounted to 3,09,05,819.

The active Covid-19 cases have declined to 4,31,315 and comprise 1.40% of the total infections. The national coronavirus recovery rate has increased to 97.28%, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.