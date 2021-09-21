Twitter is the expression canvas for people across the world – it is where people come to share their most personal thoughts, experiences and emotions. Over the past some time, the one sentiment that has been a consistent undertone in conversations by Indians on Twitter is that of thankfulness.

Be it the frontline workers of the pandemic; family, friends, colleagues, neighbours and pets who picked us up when the times were bleak to lend that helping hand (or paw!); or just kind or relatable words from strangers on the internet - there’s been an outpour of Tweets expressing #Gratitude.

According to Twitter internal data, these cities in India have tweeted the most about gratitude since 1 January this year – Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

On #WorldGratitudeDay, let's take a look at some heartwarming tweets expressing gratitude:

“One must understand that nothing is permanent in life, everything that surrounds us is temporary. Only the love & respect in your heart will last forever. Be grateful for everything you have in life," a Twitter user wrote.

"Salute to the real heroes of our society who come forward to donate blood, platelets, plasma etc. Our heartfelt gratitude. There is a huge shortage of blood everywhere! Encourage people to donate blood," wrote another while retweeting a post of a person donating blood.

“Happy 24th birthday to the ugliest brother I could have ever asked for! On a real note I’m so grateful to have such an amazing, talented, funny person to call my brother. From getting robbed in Texas to going to India, I love you always. Couldn’t have asked for a better partner," a user wrote in a tweet which also contained her photos with her brother.

“Today is 33 years to the day since my parents moved to Australia from India and brought baby me along with them for the ride! Thank you mum and dad for the best decision you ever made for me and Niki, and thank you to this land we all call home. I’m so grateful we’re here," another person said.

Another person said: “There are so many things one can be grateful for. Even if a terrible experience, a lousy boss , a backstabbing friend, a stupid failure..everything that did not go our way also is what we should be grateful for. We grew wiser, resilient & better with it."

