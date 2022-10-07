World has expectations from India for the long term: Piyush Goyal3 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 07:04 PM IST
Goyal added that India’s large population is now considered a boon by the world because of its potential to be the market of the future
The world has huge expectations from India, not just for immediate future but for the long term, said Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry on Friday.