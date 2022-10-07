World has expectations from India for the long term: Piyush Goyal

The Minister said that just as UPI had democratized digital payments, enabled interoperability and brought down transaction costs, ONDC will also help democratize the e-Commerce sector and bring in more transparency and fairness to the entire ecosystem. “ONDC, a set of open protocols, would safeguard customer’s choice, provide better market access to sellers and help bring the remotest corners of the country into the e-Commerce framework by empowering them with digitization. It would help save jobs and safeguard and empower small mom and pop stores in the remotest parts of the nation with the possibilities of technology."