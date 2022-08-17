Foreign Minister S Jaishankar while clarifying India's stance said that it is government's moral duty to ensure that its people get oil at a price they can afford.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With India being criticised for taking crude oil from Russia amid the Ukraine invasion, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the world has somewhat accepted New Delhi's position on buying Russian oil because New Delhi has not been defensive about its decision, but made other countries realise the obligation it has to its people.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With India being criticised for taking crude oil from Russia amid the Ukraine invasion, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the world has somewhat accepted New Delhi's position on buying Russian oil because New Delhi has not been defensive about its decision, but made other countries realise the obligation it has to its people.
"Once you laid out very openly and honestly, people accept it. They may not always appreciate it but once it is there and you are not trying to be too clever about it, you actually have laid out your interest in a very direct manner, my sense is that the world somewhat accepts that as reality," Jaishankar said addressing an interaction with the Indian community in Bangkok.
"Once you laid out very openly and honestly, people accept it. They may not always appreciate it but once it is there and you are not trying to be too clever about it, you actually have laid out your interest in a very direct manner, my sense is that the world somewhat accepts that as reality," Jaishankar said addressing an interaction with the Indian community in Bangkok.
Adding more, Jaishankar said, "I do see that -- not just in the United States but including the US -- that they know what our position is and they move on with that."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Adding more, Jaishankar said, "I do see that -- not just in the United States but including the US -- that they know what our position is and they move on with that."
The foreign minister even noted that most of its supplier have diverted their supplies to Europe as Europe is buying less oil from Russia.
The foreign minister even noted that most of its supplier have diverted their supplies to Europe as Europe is buying less oil from Russia.
"Oil prices are unreasonably high and so are the gas prices. A lot of traditional suppliers to Asia are diverting to Europe because Europe is buying less oil from Russia. It is a situation today where every country will try to get the best deal possible for its citizens, to try to cushion the impact of these high energy prices. And that is exactly what we are doing," Jaishankar said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Oil prices are unreasonably high and so are the gas prices. A lot of traditional suppliers to Asia are diverting to Europe because Europe is buying less oil from Russia. It is a situation today where every country will try to get the best deal possible for its citizens, to try to cushion the impact of these high energy prices. And that is exactly what we are doing," Jaishankar said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We are not doing it in a defensive way. We are being very open and honest about our interests. I have a country which has a per capita income of two thousand dollars. These are not people who can afford higher energy prices. It is my obligation, my moral duty to actually ensure that I get them the best deal," Jaishankar added.
"We are not doing it in a defensive way. We are being very open and honest about our interests. I have a country which has a per capita income of two thousand dollars. These are not people who can afford higher energy prices. It is my obligation, my moral duty to actually ensure that I get them the best deal," Jaishankar added.
Jaishankar, while addressing the gathering, was was asked about the India-US relationship in the backdrop of India continuing to buy Russian oil.