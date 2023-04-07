On the occasion of World Health Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed gratitude for all those workers who work to make our planet healthier. PM Modi emphasized that the government will work to ensure quality health for the people of India.

“On World Health Day, we express gratitude to all those who work to make our planet healthier. Our Government will continue working to augment health infrastructure and ensure quality healthcare to the people," PM Modi said in a tweet.

World Health Day is celebrated on 7 April every year under the sponsorship of the World Health Organization (WHO). The world health body marks it as an opportunity to drive the attention of the world toward the issues of global health concerns.

The theme for the 2023 edition of World Health Day is decided as “Health For All" and the WHO is also celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.

“WHO’s 75th anniversary year is an opportunity to look back at public health successes that have improved quality of life during the last seven decades. It is also an opportunity to motivate action to tackle the health challenges of today ̶ and tomorrow," the health body said in a statement.

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya quoted Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of World Health Day and reiterated the commitment of the government towards building a healthier India.

"It is health that is real wealth, not pieces of gold & silver." - Mahatma Gandhi. On #WorldHealthDay, we reiterate our commitment towards building a healthier India. Take a look at how PM @NarendraModi Ji's Govt has been working relentlessly towards ensuring Health For All," the health minister tweeted.

The health minister also shared some pointers on the healthcare strategy of the government led by PM Modi.

Putting the vision of 'Antyodaya' into action in Healthcare with Ayushman Bharat Health & Wellness Centres. Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is providing strong health protection coverage to poor and vulnerable families across the nation. Leveraging the power of technology to create a robust digital health ecosystem under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Eliminating deadly diseases for a healthy & prosperous India Janaushadhi Kendras across the country are at the forefront of providing quality & affordable medicines to the poor Preparing more doctors of tomorrow for a healthier India by rapidly expanding medical education infrastructure across the country Doing everything at once for a better & healthier tomorrow for all!

