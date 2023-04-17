World Hemophilia Day 2023: Know history, significance, theme

April 17th is observed as World Hemophilia Day annually, commemorating the birthday of Frank Schnabel, who founded the World Federation of Hemophilia. This occasion serves as a platform to increase awareness and provide education about hemophilia and other bleeding disorders .

Hemophilia is a rare disease characterized by the inability of the blood to clot properly due to a deficiency in specific clotting factors, resulting in prolonged bleeding that can be life-threatening in certain cases.

While there is no known cure for this disorder, there are available treatments to manage the condition.

World Hemophilia Day was initially celebrated in 1989 with the objective of advocating for improved diagnosis and accessible care for individuals with hemophilia. Let's delve into the history, significance, theme, and quotes related to this observance.

History and Significance

World Hemophilia Day is observed on April 17 in commemoration of Frank Schnabel's birthday, the founder of the World Federation of Hemophilia. The World Federation encourages people worldwide to illuminate in red as a symbol of solidarity with those affected by haemophilia.

The day aims to raise awareness among individuals and caregivers about haemophilia and other blood-related disorders.

Theme for World Hemophilia Day 2023

The theme for World Hemophilia Day in 2023 is "Access for All: Partnership. Policy. Progress. Engaging Government, Integrating Inherited Bleeding Disorders into National Policy."

What causes Hemophilia?

When individual experiences bleeding from an internal or external wound, the body responds by gathering blood cells to form a clot in order to stop further bleeding. Clotting is facilitated by the interaction of blood proteins with platelet-like cells. However, in cases where a clotting factor is missing, haemophilia can develop. Hemophilia can be either congenital, meaning it is present from birth, or acquired, where it develops later in life.

Symptoms

The primary symptom of hemophilia is abnormal or excessive bleeding or bruising, although the presentation of symptoms can vary among individuals with the condition. As per the National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD), indications and signs of hemophilia may include:

Bleeding from the mouth and gums

Frequent nose bleeds

- Bleeding into the joints

- Bleeding after a circumcision

- Bloody stool

- Blood in urine

- Bleeding after vaccinations or other injections

How hemophilia can be cured?

A healthcare provider will begin the evaluation of a patient suspected of having hemophilia with a comprehensive medical history and physical examination. If symptoms of hemophilia are present, the healthcare provider may also inquire about the patient's family medical history. Additionally, the following tests may be conducted by healthcare providers:

Complete blood count (CBC) and Prothrombin time (PT) test.