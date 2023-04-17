World Hemophilia Day 2023: Know history, significance, theme

World Hemophilia Day 2023: Know history, significance, theme2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 08:17 AM IST
- World Hemophilia Day was initially celebrated in 1989 with the objective of advocating for improved diagnosis and accessible care for individuals with hemophilia.
April 17th is observed as World Hemophilia Day annually, commemorating the birthday of Frank Schnabel, who founded the World Federation of Hemophilia. This occasion serves as a platform to increase awareness and provide education about hemophilia and other bleeding disorders.
