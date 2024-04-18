World Heritage Day 2024: Know history, significance and theme. Here are top 5 heritage sites in India
World Heritage Day, also monikered as the International Day for Monuments and Sites (IDMS), is observed on April 18 every year to honor and protect out cultural legacy. Historic structures and monuments are global treasures, hence, they need to be nurtured to last for years. On this day, many organizations, societies, governments, and individuals come together to advocate the preservation of historical sites and to increase public awareness about their significance.