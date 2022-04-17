World Heritage Day on 18 April. Know its significance, theme, other details

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
All over the world this day is celebrated differently with visits to monuments and heritage sites, conferences, round tables and newspaper articles.
NEW DELHI :
The International Day for Monuments and Sites, also known as World Heritage Day, is an international observance held on 18 April. All over the world this day is celebrated differently with visits to monuments and heritage sites, conferences, round tables and newspaper articles.
NEW DELHI :
World Heritage Day Significance
The day was first observed first in 1983 by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). It gained recognition as a world event during the 22nd General Conference of UNESCO.
The aim in celebrating this day is to spread awareness about the cultural heritage and diversity on the planet.
World Heritage Day 2022 Theme
Since 1983, the International Council on Monuments and Sites has set a theme around which events are centred on the day. The theme for World Heritage Day 2022 is "Heritage and Climate".
The organisation has encouraged partners to show activities that highlight how heritage can be a source of knowledge to fight climate change.
Suggested topics for discussions and events this year include disaster risk (climate-induced, human-induced), vernacular heritage, heritage in conflict, heritage & democracy, indigenous heritage, sacred space, or sacred heritage, according to ICOMOS
The theme for World Heritage Day 2021 had been Complex Pasts: Diverse Futures.
World Heritage Sites in India
India is home to a total of 3691 monuments and sites. Of these 40 are designated as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including places like the Taj Mahal, Ajanta Caves and Ellora Caves. World Heritage Sites also include natural sites like the Kaziranga National Park in Assam.
