World Heritage Week: Tourists flock Taj Mahal, other monuments after ASI exempts entry fee. Details here
The Archaeological Survey of India Sunday exempted the entry fees at all its protected monuments including the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort, Kos Minar at Fatehpur Sikri, and Red Fort in Delhi for one day on the commencement of World Heritage Week
The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Sunday exempted the entry fees at all its protected monuments including the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort, Kos Minar at Fatehpur Sikri, and Red Fort in Delhi for one day on the commencement of World Heritage Week, ANI reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message