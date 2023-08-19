World Humanitarian Day is marked on August 19 every year in a bid to save and protect lives around the globe. The occassion is observed to take congizance of the work done by humanitarians around the world in order to meet the ever-growing global needs by venturing into diaster-striken regions and on the front lines in order to save and protect the lives of people.

In a statement about this year's World Humanitarian Day, UN noted, “This year, our World Humanitarian Day campaign brings together the global humanitarian community to mark the twentieth anniversary of the attack on the UN headquarters in Baghdad, Iraq, and to show our unwavering commitment to deliver for the communities we serve, no matter who, no matter where and #NoMatterWhat."

History:

United Nations General Assembly had adopted a resolution in 2008 to designate World Humanitarian Day on19 August in order to pay honour the memories of the people who lost their lives in Baghdad bombings. The attack on 19 August, 2003 on the Canal Hotel in Iraq's Baghdad had led to the death of 2 humanitarian aid workers that included UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Iraq, Sergio Vieira de Mello.

Theme:

According to the UN, the theme of World Humanitarian Day every year is focused on bringing together partners across humanitarian system for advocating the survival, well-being and dignitiy of people affected by crises.

The theme of World Humanitarian Day 2023 is ‘No matter what’. The theme focuses on showcasing the importance, effectiveness and positive impact of humanitarian work on the world.

“Humanitarian work is difficult and dangerous, but we don't give up on our commitment to overcome the challenges and deliver life-saving assistance to people in need, #NoMatterWhat." a UN release on the occassion read.