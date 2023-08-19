World humanitarian day: Date, History, Theme, Significance and all you need to know1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 08:07 AM IST
World Humanitarian Day on August 19 honors humanitarian work and marks the anniversary of the attack on the UN headquarters in Baghdad. #NoMatterWhat
World Humanitarian Day is marked on August 19 every year in a bid to save and protect lives around the globe. The occassion is observed to take congizance of the work done by humanitarians around the world in order to meet the ever-growing global needs by venturing into diaster-striken regions and on the front lines in order to save and protect the lives of people.