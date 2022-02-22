Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that at a time when the world is in turmoil, India needs to be stronger. Without mentioning the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, PM Modi said turmoil is prevailing in the world and it is very important for India and the entire humanity to be strong today.

Addressing a rally in UP's Bahraich, Prime Minister Modi said: “You can see that there is so much turmoil in the world right now. In such a situation, it is very important for India and the entire humanity to be strong today. Today your every vote will make India strong. Every vote of the people of Suheldev's land will strengthen the country."

Modi said India has come this far after all the struggles. “The goal of every Indian is a developed and prosperous India. It is equally important for Uttar Pradesh to be developed and prosperous for this prosperous India," he added.

Russia has massed over 1.5 lakh troops near Ukraine border and US suspects that it will invade its neighbouring country. The possibility of invasion got stronger last night when Russia recognised two break-away regions in Ukraine, and subsequently ordered its troops to enter the regions to maintain peace.

The US says this is a pretext Russia is using to invade Ukraine.

