World is admiring the strides India made in digital payments system: PM Modi

World is admiring the strides India made in digital payments system: PM Modi1 min read . 04:34 PM IST
Be it governance or the growth of physical and digital infrastructure, India is working on a completely different level, Modi said
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the world is admiring the strides India has made in digital payments system adding that it is the professionals of Bengaluru who have turned this distant dream into a reality.
Addressing a public meeting, Modi said “Be it governance or the growth of physical and digital infrastructure, India is working on a completely different level,"
The Prime Minister pointed out that such positive changes were beyond imagination before 2014 as the thought process of the previous government was outdated.
He also stressed that along with physical infrastructure, social infrastructure needs to be strengthened “Earlier governments believed speed is a luxury and scale a risk, but we changed it, we believe speed as India’s aspiration and scale as India’s strength," Modi said.
“We consider speed as the aspiration and scale as the power of India," the prime minister added.
PM Modi pointed to the investment of ₹4 lakh crore in Karnataka that happened when the world was struggling with the covid pandemic. “Last year, Karnataka led the way in attracting foreign direct investment in the country", he added.
He said this investment is not only limited to the IT sector but ranges from biotechnology to defence. He informed that Karnataka has a 25%t share in the aircraft and space-craft industry of India.
The prime minister also noted that approximately 70% of aircraft and helicopters that are made for India’s defence are manufactured in Karnataka. He added that more than 400 companies from the Fortune 500 list are functioning in Karnataka. PM Modi credited the double-engine government of Karnataka for such tremendous growth in the state.
