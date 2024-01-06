'World is getting ready for us': EAM S Jaishankar on India's rising geopolitical clout
Emphasising on India's rising geopolitical clout, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that the country should make efforts to prepare for a bigger role in today's world order. He also said that the nation should prepare for this role with a sense of historical and civilisational responsibility.