Emphasising on India's rising geopolitical clout, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that the country should make efforts to prepare for a bigger role in today's world order. He also said that the nation should prepare for this role with a sense of historical and civilisational responsibility. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I can tell you the world is actually today getting ready for us. It is we who have to make that effort to prepare for a bigger role and to do that we must do it with a sense of historical and civilisational responsibility," said S Jaishankar while delivering the third P Parameswaranji Memorial Lecture organised by Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram (BVK), a prominent Sangh Parivar outfit on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We should never forget our history, we should never forget our civilisation because that's what sets us apart from everybody else," he added.

He also gave the example of India's relationship with its neighbourhood where India stepped forward to help its neighbouring countries. During his speech, he said that the India's neighbouring countries feel more secure because of their trust and respect towards India has increased. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Today our neighbours are more secure because there is an India. People saw it during Covid. Sri Lanka saw it during the economic crisis. The IMF was still debating what to do. We were the people who acted," said Jaishankar while referring to India's interventions in the island nation during its economic crisis a few years ago.

Stating that India has earned massive respect among nations at the present time due to which much of the world now looks at how India's progression is. They look at achievements from Covin to Covaxin to 5G to Chandrayaan, the minister added.

