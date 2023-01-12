World is in state of crisis: PM Modi at Voice of Global South summit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday raised concerns about global challenges including terrorism and geopolitical tensions and said the world is in a state of crisis and that it was difficult to predict how long this state of instability will last.
“We have turned the page on another difficult year, that saw: war, conflict, terrorism and geo-political tensions, rising food, fertilizer and fuel prices, climate-change driven natural disasters, and lasting economic impact of the covid pandemic...It is clear that the world is in a state of crisis. It is difficult to predict how long this state of instability will last," PM Modi said while addressing the Voice of Global South virtual summit.
“We, the Global South, have the largest stakes in the future. Three-fourths of humanity live in our countries. India has always shared its development experience with the global south. Our development partnerships cover all geographies and diverse sectors," he said.
The ‘Global South’ largely refers to countries in Asia, Africa and South America.
“As India begins its G20 presidency this year, it is natural that our aim is to amplify the Voice of the Global South. For our G-20 Presidency, we have chosen the theme of – "One Earth, One Family, One Future"", he added.
PM Modi stressed on the importance of identifying simple, scalable and sustainable solutions.
“To re-energise the world, we should together call for a global agenda of ‘Respond, Recognize, Respect and Reform’: Respond to the priorities of the Global South by framing an inclusive and balanced international agenda. Recognize that the principle of ‘Common but Differentiated Responsibilities’ applies to all global challenges...Despite the challenges the developing world faces, I remain optimistic that our time is coming," he added.
India is hosting the summit to bring together countries of the Global South and provide them a platform to share their concerns relating to global challenges, including food and energy security triggered by the Ukraine conflict.
