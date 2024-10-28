‘World is listening to India with seriousness’, says PM Modi in Gujarat’s Amreli; inaugurates projects worth ₹4,900 cr

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched projects worth 4,900 crore in Gujarat and said that the world is listening to India with seriousness.

Updated28 Oct 2024, 06:27 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Gujarat's Amreli.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Gujarat’s Amreli.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that today the world is listening to India with more attention and seriousness, and everyone discusses the possibilities present within India.

Modi made the remark while addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for development projects in Amreli worth over 4,900 crore.

“The world is now listening to India with rapt attention and seriousness, and everyone is looking at the country with new hope and discussing the vast possibilities it presents in different fields,” said the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister further stated that the countries that participated in the recent BRICS summit, which was held recently in the Russia's Kazan, expressed their eagerness to join hands with India and become partners in its development journey.

Modi said that the development projects will significantly improve the ease of living for the people and accelerate the region's growth.

“Ports of Gujarat's Amreli district will be developed as part of the port-led development initiative. Gujarat's work in the field of water management has set an example in the country."

Meanwhile, Modi said that German chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced to give visas to 90,000 Indians per year, but now it is up to us to develop skills.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated Bharat Mata Sarovar at Dudhala, built at a cost of 35 crore, on the Gagadio river in Amreli district.

Earlier in the day, Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez also inaugurated the Tata Aircraft Complex for manufacturing C295 aircraft in Vadodara.

Noting that the partnership between India and Spain is finding a new direction, Modi said the project would not only strengthen the relations between the two nations but also give momentum to the mission of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’.

Modi conveyed his best wishes to the team of Airbus and Tata, and also paid tributes to late Ratan Tata.

