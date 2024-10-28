Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that today the world is listening to India with more attention and seriousness as he launched various pojects in Gujarat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi made the remark while addressing a gathering after inaugurating and laying foundation stones for development projects in Amreli worth over ₹4,900 crore.

The Prime Minister said that the development projects will significantly improve the ease of living for the people and accelerate the region's growth.

"Ports of Gujarat's Amreli district will be developed as part of the port-led development initiative," added Modi.

The Prime Minister stated that Gujarat's work in the field of water management has set an example in the country.

Meanwhile, Modi said that German chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced to give visas to 90,000 Indians per year, but now it is up to us to develop skills.

Modi also inaugurated Bharat Mata Sarovar at Dudhala, built at a cost of ₹35 crore, on the Gagadio river in Amreli district.

Earlier in the day, Modi and Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez also inaugurated the Tata Aircraft Complex for manufacturing C295 aircraft in Vadodara.

Noting that the partnership between India and Spain is finding a new direction, Modi said the project would not only strengthen the relations between the two nations but also give momentum to the mission of 'Make in India, Make for the World'.