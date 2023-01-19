‘World is looking at us’: Centre tells SC on Google plea against 1,337cr penalty2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 01:37 AM IST
- The CCI accused Google of abusing its dominant position in the market under Section 4 of the Competition Act, 2002
As the Supreme Court hears the plea of Google to stay the ₹1,337 crore penalty levied against the US tech giant by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the Centre on Wednesday told the apex court that the world is watching how we deal with the issue.