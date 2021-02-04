'World is our family': PM Modi responds to former cricketer Pietersen's tweet

After former international cricketer Kevin Pietersen praised 'beloved country' India for providing Covid-19 vaccines to South Africa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is glad to see the former England cricketer's affection towards India.

PM Modi also said, "we believe that the world is our family" and want to play "our role in strengthening the fight against COVID-19".

"Glad to see your affection towards India. :) We believe that the world is our family and want to play our role in strengthening the fight against COVID-19," PM Modi wrote, replying to Pietersen's tweet.

Glad to see your affection towards India. :)



We believe that the world is our family and want to play our role in strengthening the fight against COVID-19. https://t.co/zwpB3CNxLG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2021

The former England batsman expressed his feeling on Tuesday after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted a picture of an aircraft that had landed with made-in-India vaccines in South Africa. "In it together. Made in India vaccines land in Johannesburg, South Africa," Jaishankar had tweeted.

Also Read | The health nudge is merely a mirage

Replying to this, Pietersen had tweeted: "Indian generosity and kindness grows more and more every single day. The beloved country!"

Pietersen was born in South Africa and moved to England later.

India, one of the world's biggest drugmakers, has already sent coronavirus vaccines to many countries such as Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Brazil and Nepal, among others.

India has already rolled out a massive coronavirus vaccination drive under which two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, are being administered to frontline health workers across the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via